General Staff on the front situation: the enemy launched 85 attacks, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Exclusive
02:08 PM • 274 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
12:18 PM • 6978 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 16920 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 29773 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 18378 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 29982 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 30233 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 15413 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 35022 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
September 16, 06:54 AM • 23398 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
Publications
Exclusives
Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integritySeptember 16, 06:21 AM • 11356 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - NawrockiSeptember 16, 06:42 AM • 17250 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" droneSeptember 16, 07:02 AM • 24825 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - PoliticoSeptember 16, 07:25 AM • 29776 views
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response10:48 AM • 14270 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 8002 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 29773 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 29982 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matchesSeptember 16, 08:08 AM • 30233 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 35022 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 9178 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 44959 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 44168 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 48926 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 54220 views
General Staff on the front situation: the enemy launched 85 attacks, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 85 times, actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions. Ukrainian military repelled numerous attacks, but fighting continues in several directions.

General Staff on the front situation: the enemy launched 85 attacks, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 85 times. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attempted offensive actions five times. Enemy aircraft carried out one air strike, dropping a total of two guided aerial bombs, and the enemy also conducted 74 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked five times in the Kupyansk direction towards Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and Pishchane, with two combat engagements ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled three attacks towards Shyikivka, Shandryholove, and near Kolodiazy. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks – the occupation units are trying to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and towards the settlements of Vyyimka, Yampil, Dronivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there was one combat engagement with the enemy in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 11 times in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Poltavka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka. Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 36 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Novoukrainka. While holding back the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 29 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders launched nine offensives against the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Filiia, Ivanivka, Oleksandhrad, Maliivka, Novomykhailivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements were recorded. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Bilohirya and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out an air strike in the area of the settlement of Hryhorivka, but did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the occupiers. The invader's aviation struck Otradokamyanka with unguided aerial missiles.

Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 26 artillery systems in a day - General Staff16.09.25, 07:39 • 3054 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine