General Staff on the front situation: the enemy launched 85 attacks, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 85 times. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attempted offensive actions five times. Enemy aircraft carried out one air strike, dropping a total of two guided aerial bombs, and the enemy also conducted 74 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked five times in the Kupyansk direction towards Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and Pishchane, with two combat engagements ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled three attacks towards Shyikivka, Shandryholove, and near Kolodiazy. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks – the occupation units are trying to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and towards the settlements of Vyyimka, Yampil, Dronivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there was one combat engagement with the enemy in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 11 times in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Poltavka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka. Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 36 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Novoukrainka. While holding back the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 29 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders launched nine offensives against the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Filiia, Ivanivka, Oleksandhrad, Maliivka, Novomykhailivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements were recorded. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Bilohirya and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out an air strike in the area of the settlement of Hryhorivka, but did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the occupiers. The invader's aviation struck Otradokamyanka with unguided aerial missiles.

Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 26 artillery systems in a day - General Staff