01:15 PM • 7994 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 14901 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
12:11 PM • 14309 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
11:55 AM • 15334 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 20220 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 32120 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
March 2, 04:02 PM • 103016 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
March 2, 03:45 PM • 84471 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60650 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 51605 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Financial Times

General Staff on the front situation: over 40 attacks recorded, the enemy is actively operating in three directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Since the beginning of the day, 42 aggressor attacks have been recorded at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions, shelling border areas.

General Staff on the front situation: over 40 attacks recorded, the enemy is actively operating in three directions

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks on the front has reached 42. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

The enemy is shelling border areas. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Sukhodil, Volfyne, Esman, Rohizne, Starykove were affected.

- stated in the summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike, dropped three aerial bombs, and carried out 90 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, one enemy attack is currently underway in the direction of the settlement of Zybyne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the direction of Petropavlivka and Kurylivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman. Another battle is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the areas of Zakitne and Platonivka and in the direction of Riznykivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, and towards Illinivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried nine times to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novooleksandrivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced three times towards the settlements of Ternove, Vyshneve, and Zlahoda. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing. Vyshneve and Pysantsi were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were eight attacks in the areas of Huliaipole and towards the settlements of Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Huliaipilske. One combat engagement is ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Charivne, Dolynka, Liubytske.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place in the area of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently occurring. No attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded, the General Staff summarized.

152 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy dropped 282 KABs - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine03.03.26, 09:15 • 4278 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine