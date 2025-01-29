ukenru
General Staff confirms damage to Nizhny Novgorod refinery in Kstovo in Russia

General Staff confirms damage to Nizhny Novgorod refinery in Kstovo in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27823 views

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirms a successful strike on the Nizhny Novgorod oil refinery in Russia. The UAV attack resulted in a massive fire at the facility, which supplies the Russian army.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Nizhny Novgorod oil refinery in Kstovo, Russia, UNN reports.

On the night of January 29, 2025, units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck the Nizhny Novgorod Oil Refinery (Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia)

- the General Staff reported on social media.

This refinery is reportedly involved in supplying the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

"After the UAV strike, a massive fire was recorded on the territory of the facility," the statement said.

The results and extent of the damage are being clarified.

"Combat work on strategic targets involved in supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine will continue. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

