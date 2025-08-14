General Staff confirmed damage to Russia's Volgograd oil refinery

$41.510.09
48.650.57
09:32 AM • 684 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 16216 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 14545 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 14162 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 15667 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 24704 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 36998 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 40788 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 40027 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 42365 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"Coalition of the Willing": No restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and no veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO in a "peace" agreementAugust 13, 11:47 PM • 16584 views
US and Russia discuss occupation of Ukraine based on Israel model - The Times sourcesPhotoAugust 14, 12:06 AM • 18677 views
Mass protests in Serbia: dozens injured reportedVideoAugust 14, 01:04 AM • 18274 views
Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The AtlanticAugust 14, 01:32 AM • 16320 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals04:22 AM • 18563 views
Publications
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 16214 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 158218 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 133322 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 123628 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 134237 views
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 27946 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 50273 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 103447 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 119808 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 52148 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Russia's Volgograd oil refinery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1932 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, struck the Volgograd oil refinery, which is the largest fuel producer in the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation. UAV hits caused strong fires at the plant, which processes 15 million tons of oil annually.

General Staff confirmed damage to Russia's Volgograd oil refinery

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Volgograd oil refinery of the Russian occupiers, writes UNN

On the night of August 14, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, struck the Volgograd oil refinery (Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka LLC), which supplies the Russian army with petroleum products. The hits of attack UAVs caused severe fires at the plant.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The detailed consequences of the fire damage, as stated, are being clarified.

The Volgograd oil refinery, as reported, is the largest producer of fuels and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation. It annually processes more than 15 million tons of oil, which accounts for 5.6% of all Russian refining. The refinery produces diesel, gasoline, and aviation fuel, which are critically important for the logistics of the Russian armed forces.

"We are consistently working to reduce the capacity of petroleum product production in the aggressor country and weaken its army. Russia must fully feel the consequences of its aggressive policy and stop the war against Ukraine. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd under drone attack: what is known14.08.25, 04:58 • 2952 views

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Ukraine