General Staff confirmed damage to Russia's Volgograd oil refinery

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Volgograd oil refinery of the Russian occupiers, writes UNN.

On the night of August 14, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, struck the Volgograd oil refinery (Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka LLC), which supplies the Russian army with petroleum products. The hits of attack UAVs caused severe fires at the plant. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The detailed consequences of the fire damage, as stated, are being clarified.

The Volgograd oil refinery, as reported, is the largest producer of fuels and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation. It annually processes more than 15 million tons of oil, which accounts for 5.6% of all Russian refining. The refinery produces diesel, gasoline, and aviation fuel, which are critically important for the logistics of the Russian armed forces.

"We are consistently working to reduce the capacity of petroleum product production in the aggressor country and weaken its army. Russia must fully feel the consequences of its aggressive policy and stop the war against Ukraine. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

