Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11634 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 122400 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 126280 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140855 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 200758 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240137 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148233 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370181 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182614 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149817 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

General Staff: 60 battles took place in the frontline today. Defense forces control the situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20885 views

Defense forces are holding the line and stopping the enemy's advance: as of 16:00 on June 15, 60 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline, including in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.

General Staff: 60 battles took place in the frontline today. Defense forces control the situation

As of 16:00 on June 15, 60 combat engagements took place on the frontline.  Currently, most of the fighting is taking place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors.  The defense forces are holding the line. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports. 

Since the beginning of the day, 60 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the line and destroying the plans of the Russian aggressor. Occupants continue to exert pressure in the Pokrovsk sector

-  the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas as of 16:00 is as follows: 

The aggressor increased the number of attacks in the Kharkiv sector to five today. Fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk. The enemy also used multiple rocket launchers from the territory of Belgorod region (Russia) in the area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the total number of occupants' attempts to advance is currently three, with no active hostilities taking place.

In the Pokrovsk sector, nine firefights continue in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, and Novoselivka Persha. The enemy tried to put pressure in this area 24 times today with the support of aviation, in particular, bombarding the areas of Novohrodivka, Oleksandropol, Myrne, Zhelanne, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha and Karlivka with UAVs. The area remains the hottest spot.

Fighting continues in the area of Krasnohorivka in the Kurakhove sector. There have been seven engagements since the beginning of the day.

The enemy attempted to attack in the Vremivsk direction eight times. All attempts to improve their tactical position were unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovsky sector , the aggressor's attempt to attack in the Krynky area failed.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

"Our troops are controlling the situation and depleting the aggressor's forces along the entire combat line," the General Staff assured.

Plus 1090 occupants and 20 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses15.06.24, 07:33 • 40652 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Kramatorsk
Kharkiv
