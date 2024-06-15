General Staff: 60 battles took place in the frontline today. Defense forces control the situation

As of 16:00 on June 15, 60 combat engagements took place on the frontline. Currently, most of the fighting is taking place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The defense forces are holding the line. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, 60 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the line and destroying the plans of the Russian aggressor. Occupants continue to exert pressure in the Pokrovsk sector - the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas as of 16:00 is as follows:

The aggressor increased the number of attacks in the Kharkiv sector to five today. Fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk. The enemy also used multiple rocket launchers from the territory of Belgorod region (Russia) in the area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the total number of occupants' attempts to advance is currently three, with no active hostilities taking place.

In the Pokrovsk sector, nine firefights continue in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, and Novoselivka Persha. The enemy tried to put pressure in this area 24 times today with the support of aviation, in particular, bombarding the areas of Novohrodivka, Oleksandropol, Myrne, Zhelanne, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha and Karlivka with UAVs. The area remains the hottest spot.

Fighting continues in the area of Krasnohorivka in the Kurakhove sector. There have been seven engagements since the beginning of the day.

The enemy attempted to attack in the Vremivsk direction eight times. All attempts to improve their tactical position were unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovsky sector , the aggressor's attempt to attack in the Krynky area failed.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

"Our troops are controlling the situation and depleting the aggressor's forces along the entire combat line," the General Staff assured.

Plus 1090 occupants and 20 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses