General Staff: 189 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Toretsk sectors
Kyiv • UNN
189 combat engagements were recorded in various sectors on the frontline over the last day, with Ukrainian Armed Forces hitting Russian targets, including an ammunition depot, air defense system and radar stations.
Over the past day, 189 clashes took place on the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk sectors, the Defense Forces hit two enemy radar and air defense stations, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on July 2, UNN reports.
Details
"Over the past day, 189 combat engagements were recorded," the statement said.
According to updated information, over the past day, the aggressor launched 5 missile attacks (using 7 missiles), 49 air strikes (involving 78 combat aircraft), and conducted almost 4,600 attacks, including 146 using multiple launch rocket systems.
"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one ammunition depot, one air defense facility, two artillery systems, two electronic warfare/radar stations, 15 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons," the General Staff said.
The situation is reportedly as follows:
In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued offensive (assault) actions with the support of aviation. A total of 13 combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Liptsy, Vovchansk, and Hlyboke.
In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements amounted to 17 over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove and Pishchane in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.
On the Lyman direction, our troops prevented 16 enemy assaults in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Torske in the Luhansk region.
In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka, Spirne and Vyymka in Donetsk region.
In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven enemy attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Klishchiyivka and Novyi Donetsk.
In the Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted 28 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne, Zalizne and Nyzhnyk in Donetsk region.
On the Pokrovske direction, our defenders repelled 49 enemy attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sokil, Voskhod, Yasnobrodivka and Netaylove in Donetsk region.
In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the area of Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 10 times.
On the Vremivsk direction, the enemy made 14 attacks on our positions near Vodiane, Makarivka and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region.
On the Orikhiv direction, three combat engagements took place in the areas of Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.
On the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupants continue to try to drive the Defense Forces units from their positions on the bridgeheads. All nine Russian attacks were unsuccessful.
In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.
"At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire combat line," the General Staff said.
