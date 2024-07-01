General Staff: 142 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, 42 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk sector

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 32546 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 38051 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 63742 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 156783 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 204264 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 126897 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 358270 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179315 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148329 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197285 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.1m/s
46%
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 20652 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 32632 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 39215 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 43409 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 26667 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 32546 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 27674 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 38051 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 44328 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 63742 views
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 7614 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 30562 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 32671 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 45969 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 53877 views
General Staff: 142 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, 42 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24519 views

Over the last day, 142 combat engagements took place on the frontline, including 42 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk sector, amid ongoing fighting in many parts of the frontline.

General Staff: 142 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, 42 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 142 combat engagements on the frontline yesterday, with 42 assault attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk sector, and Kharkiv sector fighting took place in the areas of Lypky, Vovchansk and Hlyboke, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on July 1, UNN reports.  

Details

"Over the past day, 142 combat engagements were recorded," the statement said.

According to the updated information, over the past day, the enemy launched a total of three missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using four missiles, 59 air strikes (89 missile launchers in total), and carried out almost 4,600 attacks, 94 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two command centers, an ammunition depot, one air defense facility and 16 areas of enemy personnel concentration.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

The enemy continued offensive (assault) actions in the Kharkiv sector, with a total of 16 combat engagements. The fighting took place, in particular, in the areas of Liptsy, Vovchansk, and Hlyboke.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of attacks amounted to 10 per day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka and Pishchane in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

At the Liman direction, our troops repelled 16 occupants' attacks in the vicinity of Nevske, Makiivka, Luhansk region, and Torske, Donetsk region.

In the Seversky sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled eight assaults near Spirne, Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka in Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 10 enemy attempts to break through the defense in the areas of Klishchiyivka, Novyi and Chasovyi Yar, Donetsk region.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out seven attacks near the localities of Pivdenne, Pivnichne and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovske direction, our defenders repelled 42 assault attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Progress, Novoselivka Persha and Sokil in Donetsk region, where the invaders, supported by aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 17 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor made 12 attacks on our positions near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Makarivka in the Donetsk region.

On the Gulyaypil direction, the enemy tried to advance near Charivne, Zaporizhzhia region.

On the Orikhivsk direction, three combat engagements took place in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

"At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire combat line," the General Staff said.

Plus 1110 occupants and 19 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses01.07.24, 07:14 • 27437 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
