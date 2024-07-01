General Staff: 142 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, 42 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk sector
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 142 combat engagements took place on the frontline, including 42 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk sector, amid ongoing fighting in many parts of the frontline.
There were 142 combat engagements on the frontline yesterday, with 42 assault attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk sector, and Kharkiv sector fighting took place in the areas of Lypky, Vovchansk and Hlyboke, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on July 1, UNN reports.
Details
"Over the past day, 142 combat engagements were recorded," the statement said.
According to the updated information, over the past day, the enemy launched a total of three missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using four missiles, 59 air strikes (89 missile launchers in total), and carried out almost 4,600 attacks, 94 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.
Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two command centers, an ammunition depot, one air defense facility and 16 areas of enemy personnel concentration.
According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:
The enemy continued offensive (assault) actions in the Kharkiv sector, with a total of 16 combat engagements. The fighting took place, in particular, in the areas of Liptsy, Vovchansk, and Hlyboke.
In the Kupyansk sector, the number of attacks amounted to 10 per day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka and Pishchane in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.
At the Liman direction, our troops repelled 16 occupants' attacks in the vicinity of Nevske, Makiivka, Luhansk region, and Torske, Donetsk region.
In the Seversky sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled eight assaults near Spirne, Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka in Donetsk region.
In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 10 enemy attempts to break through the defense in the areas of Klishchiyivka, Novyi and Chasovyi Yar, Donetsk region.
In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out seven attacks near the localities of Pivdenne, Pivnichne and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovske direction, our defenders repelled 42 assault attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Progress, Novoselivka Persha and Sokil in Donetsk region, where the invaders, supported by aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions.
In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 17 times.
In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor made 12 attacks on our positions near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Makarivka in the Donetsk region.
On the Gulyaypil direction, the enemy tried to advance near Charivne, Zaporizhzhia region.
On the Orikhivsk direction, three combat engagements took place in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.
In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.
"At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire combat line," the General Staff said.
Plus 1110 occupants and 19 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses01.07.24, 07:14 • 27437 views