G7: Canada, as chair, announced "strong unity" in discussions on Ukraine, promises a "strong communique"
Kyiv • UNN
Canadian Foreign Minister declares support for the American proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine.
The G7 has demonstrated "strong unity" in discussions on Ukraine, said Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, who is hosting the meeting, UNN reports with reference to Le Monde.
Details
Joly promised a "strong concluding communique".
"We support the American ceasefire proposal, which the Ukrainians have accepted, and we are still waiting for a response from Russia," she also added on the last day of discussions between the heads of diplomacy of the "Group of Seven".
Earlier
Reuters reported that the G7 countries stressed the need for reliable "security measures" to ensure a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, warning Moscow to follow Kyiv's example in agreeing to a ceasefire or face further sanctions, according to the final draft statement.
Canada chairs the Group of Seven this year.