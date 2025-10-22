G20 summit in South Africa to take place without Putin

The refusal of Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 summit in South Africa was announced on October 22 by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Details

According to information provided to Russian journalists by Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Kremlin head, it is stated that Vladimir Putin will not personally participate in the November "Group of Twenty" summit in South Africa.

However, Russia will still be represented at this event, as noted in the Kremlin media, "at a decent level."

Recall

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó denied reports of a possible postponement of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Budapest. He called them false.

