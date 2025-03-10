Funds were withdrawn from cards without the clients' knowledge: employees of a state bank were exposed in Lviv region
In Lviv region, the Security Service of Ukraine exposed a group of six employees of a state bank who illegally reissued clients' cards. The criminals stole at least 1.3 million UAH from clients in temporarily occupied territories.
The Security Service and Cyber Police uncovered an organized criminal group in Lviv region consisting of employees from a leading Ukrainian bank, who stole millions of hryvnias from their clients. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.
According to the investigation, during 2023-2024, the suspects could have stolen funds from the bank cards of Ukrainian citizens. Six employees from one of the district branches of the Lviv regional branch of the state bank are involved in the scheme.
Abusing their official position, they gained unauthorized access to citizens' accounts. After that, the bank employees reissued cards and withdrew funds without the clients' knowledge
Law enforcement officials claim that in just one of the documented episodes, the criminals appropriated funds from accounts totaling 1.3 million UAH. This concerns a certain category of clients from temporarily occupied territories who had savings in financial institutions in the territory controlled by Ukraine.
Currently, all members of the organized criminal group have been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 362 (unauthorized actions with information processed in electronic computing machines (computers), automated systems, computer networks, or stored on carriers of such information, committed by an organized group of persons who have access to it) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
