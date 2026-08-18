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Fuel crisis in russia - gasoline available at only 28% of gas stations, FAS has opened 41 cases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7950 views

As of August 16, fuel is available at only 28.1% of gas stations in russia, compared with 41% a week ago. The FAS has opened 41 cases and issued 68 warnings to oil companies.

Fuel crisis in russia - gasoline available at only 28% of gas stations, FAS has opened 41 cases

Since the beginning of the summer of this year, the situation in Russia has become more complicated. This was reported by Russian "media," according to UNN.

Details

As of August 16, fuel was available at only 28.1% of gas stations across Russia. A week earlier, this figure stood at 41%.

Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service opened almost three times as many cases against oil companies and independent gas stations as it did during the first five months of the year.

The FAS is currently reviewing 41 cases and has issued 68 warnings over alleged violations of antimonopoly legislation.

At the same time, in recent days motorists have faced a second wave of the fuel crisis - gasoline is available at only 28% of gas stations, monitoring data show.

The situation is also still being affected by unscheduled refinery repairs and logistics problems. Despite considerable gasoline production volumes, it is difficult to deliver it to some regions, experts explain

- the media of the aggressor country reported.

Reminder

The Russian government allowed the production, import and sale of Euro-2, Euro-3 and Euro-4 gasoline. The authorization will remain in effect until July 1, 2027.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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