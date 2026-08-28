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FTC Investigates YouTube's Activities Over Account Bans and Content Policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

The FTC is examining whether YouTube followed its own rules when banning accounts and removing content. The company has not been accused of any wrongdoing so far.

FTC Investigates YouTube's Activities Over Account Bans and Content Policy

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating YouTube over a possible violation of consumer protection laws when blocking accounts and restricting content. The investigation is in its final stage, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication's sources, the FTC has been checking since last year whether YouTube followed its own terms of service when removing content, lowering its ranking, or blocking accounts. In particular, the agency is determining whether users could have been misled by the platform's terms, leading them to believe they had the right to publish certain content, only for it to later be removed or their accounts blocked.

Meta to Pay Up to $18 Billion Over Social Media Harm to Children: What Will Change for Teenagers on Facebook and Instagram26.08.26, 22:52 • 3544 views

It is currently unknown which specific accounts became the subject of the investigation. The company has not been accused of violating the law, and the investigation itself could end without a lawsuit or other enforcement action.

FTC focuses on social media rules

YouTube and other social platforms blocked the accounts of Donald Trump and other politicians after the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. YouTube also removed material about vaccines and COVID-19 that, in the company's view, violated its rules on misinformation.

FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson previously stated that companies must comply with their own rules on content and freedom of speech.

Whatever your rules may be, you must follow them. You cannot offer consumers one form of policy when they are deciding whether to use your platform and then, in practice, have something entirely different

- Ferguson said during a speech in Aspen.

According to Bloomberg, the investigation is being conducted by attorneys from the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection. If a lawsuit is filed, YouTube may reach an agreement with the agency or challenge the claims in court.

Meta and other social networks come under fire over accusations of harming children24.08.26, 02:59 • 4530 views

Stepan Haftko

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