FSB agent who helped Russians capture Bakhmut sentenced to life in prison
Kyiv • UNN
A 39-year-old resident of Bakhmut was sentenced to life in prison for high treason. He passed on the geolocation of Ukrainian troops to the FSB during the battles for the city.
An FSB agent who passed on the geolocation of Ukrainian troops to the occupiers during the battles for Bakhmut in Donetsk region was sentenced to life in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.
Details
According to the SBU, the Russian special service focused on fortifications and routes of movement of the Armed Forces units in the city area. The enemy needed intelligence to prepare combat operations to capture the district center.
Law enforcement officers detained the FSB agent in May 2022 during counter-sabotage operations.
The enemy accomplice was a 39-year-old resident of Bakhmut, who came to the attention of the occupiers through his pro-Kremlin "posts" and videos on Telegram channels. He was remotely recruited by an FSB officer, identified by the SBU.
During the searches, the SBU seized a cell phone with evidence of his reconnaissance and subversive activities in favor of Russia.
Based on the evidence collected by the SBU, the court found the agent guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).
Spouses who spied for air defense and committed sabotage on behalf of Russia detained in Dnipro02.10.24, 14:14 • 15928 views