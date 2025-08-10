$41.460.00
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Front on August 10: 112 combat engagements and significant enemy losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

Since the beginning of August 10, 112 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy carried out 38 air strikes and 1691 kamikaze drone attacks.

Since the beginning of August 10, 112 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 38 air strikes, dropping 66 guided aerial bombs, carried out 1,691 kamikaze drone strikes and 4,127 shellings of our troops' positions.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were two attacks by Russian invaders. The enemy launched nine air strikes, dropping 17 guided bombs, carried out 275 shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks on the positions of our troops. Battles took place in the areas of Radkivka, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 11 times in the areas of Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Hrekivka and towards Shandryholove and Dronivka.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attempts to advance on our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance near Hryhorivka, Vyyimka and Verkhnokamyanske.

Over 20 occupiers killed, including commander and chief of staff: Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation destroyed Russian command post in Kherson region10.08.25, 17:00 • 3454 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three enemy attacks in the areas of Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders eight times today in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Katerynivka and towards Rusynyi Yar and Pleshchiivka. The Defense Forces held back the enemy's pressure and repelled all assault actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 32 attempts to push back our units. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Zatyshok, Kucheriv Yar, Zapovidne, Krasnyi Lyman, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Chunyshine, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Horikhove and Fedorivka.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction our soldiers eliminated 108 and wounded 56 occupiers, destroyed eight units of automotive equipment, 13 UAVs and an ammunition depot; they also damaged three cannons, two vehicles and a tank of the invaders

- reported the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through 18 times near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Vilne Pole, Temirivka, Myrny, Oleksandrograf, Voskresenka, Shevchenko and Olhivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, in the area of Malynivka, Ukrainian defenders stopped the invaders' attack.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invading troops attacked in the area of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out four futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

"No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions," the summary says.

Recall

On August 9, Russian troops lost 950 soldiers, 70 artillery systems, and 1 cruise missile in the war with Ukraine.

Ending the war between Russia and Ukraine involves territorial exchange - Graham10.08.25, 20:50 • 2530 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine