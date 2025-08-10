Front on August 10: 112 combat engagements and significant enemy losses

Since the beginning of August 10, 112 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the enemy launched 38 air strikes, dropping 66 guided aerial bombs, carried out 1,691 kamikaze drone strikes and 4,127 shellings of our troops' positions.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were two attacks by Russian invaders. The enemy launched nine air strikes, dropping 17 guided bombs, carried out 275 shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks on the positions of our troops. Battles took place in the areas of Radkivka, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 11 times in the areas of Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Hrekivka and towards Shandryholove and Dronivka.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attempts to advance on our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance near Hryhorivka, Vyyimka and Verkhnokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three enemy attacks in the areas of Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders eight times today in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Katerynivka and towards Rusynyi Yar and Pleshchiivka. The Defense Forces held back the enemy's pressure and repelled all assault actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 32 attempts to push back our units. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Zatyshok, Kucheriv Yar, Zapovidne, Krasnyi Lyman, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Chunyshine, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Horikhove and Fedorivka.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction our soldiers eliminated 108 and wounded 56 occupiers, destroyed eight units of automotive equipment, 13 UAVs and an ammunition depot; they also damaged three cannons, two vehicles and a tank of the invaders - reported the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through 18 times near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Vilne Pole, Temirivka, Myrny, Oleksandrograf, Voskresenka, Shevchenko and Olhivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, in the area of Malynivka, Ukrainian defenders stopped the invaders' attack.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invading troops attacked in the area of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out four futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

"No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions," the summary says.

