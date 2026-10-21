From UAH 120,000 to nearly UAH 200,000: where and when Ukrainians will be able to buy the iPhone Duo

Photo for illustrative purposes

In Ukraine, Apple’s new product — the iPhone Duo — will be available for purchase in the stores and on the websites of several major household-appliance retailers as early as October 30. This was reported by UNN.

The long-awaited smartphone will be available to order from the ALLO online store. The retailer offers models in white (Star White) and dark blue (Night Sky), with RAM capacities ranging from 256 and 512 GB to 1–2 TB.

In addition, the chain offers a trade-in service and a discount on the purchase of a new device when exchanging an old one.

This will be possible as early as October 30.

In response to UNN’s inquiry about the possibility of purchasing Apple’s new phone, the MOYO online store said:

"The iPhone Duo will appear in Ukraine as early as October 30. On that day, it will already be possible to collect devices ordered in advance."

Citrus has not yet decided on the start of iPhone Duo sales. They explained that everything depends on the supplier, which has not yet determined a specific delivery date.

"At present, the delivery date for this product has not been specified by the manufacturer or supplier companies. We, together with you, are also waiting for this product to be delivered," replied a manager of the electronics store chain.

She also clarified that the product can be pre-ordered on the website.

"As soon as the smartphone becomes available for sale, the online store’s managers will begin calling customers who left pre-orders," the manager said.

In addition, a representative of Citrus emphasized that the price of the iPhone Duo will become known only after the store receives the smartphone for sale.

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"The product’s price depends on a large number of factors, including the device’s cost at the time of delivery. If the final price does not suit you, you will be able to refuse to proceed with placing the order," she explained.

It should be noted that even those chains that are ready to begin selling the new iPhone as early as October 30 have not yet set a price for the new product. It is listed only on the website of the eStore.ua chain of stores. There, the 256 GB smartphone is offered for UAH 119,999, the 512 GB phone costs UAH 132,999, and the 1 TB iPhone can be purchased for UAH 159,999. The most expensive is the 2 TB iPhone Duo: it will cost UAH 198,999.

Apple warns of an iPhone Duo shortage at launch: smartphones sold out within minutes

The American company Apple announced that its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, will be available in limited quantities at its branded stores during the official sales launch on October 23. Advance online orders for the new product sold out within minutes, meaning some buyers will have to wait for delivery until January 2027.

The company said that on Friday, October 23, customers will be able to visit Apple Stores in person to see the new smartphone model. At the same time, the number of devices available for purchase without a pre-order will be limited. Apple representatives emphasized that the company is making efforts to provide customers with the new smartphones as quickly as possible.

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However, the availability of the iPhone Duo will depend on the country. In particular, customers in the United States, Canada, Australia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and most European countries will be able to purchase the device without a pre-order. However, even in these markets, the number of smartphones available for open sale will be small. At the same time, in mainland China, France, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the United Arab Emirates, stores will serve only customers who placed orders online. The exception will be Macau, where smartphones can be purchased without a pre-order, although supplies there will also be limited.

Why there is an iPhone Duo shortage

Apple unveiled its first foldable smartphone in September 2026. The new product marked the American company’s entry into a market where premium devices from Samsung and Huawei have already been available for several years. According to analysts, one of the reasons for the limited supplies may be the complexity of manufacturing the iPhone Duo.

Unlike traditional smartphones, the new model is equipped with a special hinge mechanism that enables the device to be folded and unfolded. Manufacturing it on an industrial scale requires more complex technological processes. Experts suggest that Apple will need additional time to ramp up production volumes.

At the same time, the company has not yet disclosed exact figures for the number of smartphones manufactured or the total volume of pre-orders.

What is known about the new smartphone

The iPhone Duo became the first foldable smartphone in Apple's history. The device features an external display with a 5.4-inch diagonal and an internal screen with a 7.6-inch diagonal.

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The starting price of the new product in the U.S. market is $1,999 for the version with 256 GB of storage.

Pre-orders for the smartphone opened on October 16, but due to strong demand, delivery times for certain configurations have already been pushed back to the end of January 2027.