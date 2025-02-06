From the creators of “you can't wet your mantle”: how a forestry official spread a dangerous myth about rabies

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52188 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100343 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103903 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120313 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101391 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127314 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103165 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113259 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116879 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160762 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104779 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100908 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 77510 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109185 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103509 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120303 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127305 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160756 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150988 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183144 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103517 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109193 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137625 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139401 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167261 views
From the creators of “you can't wet your mantle”: how a forestry official spread a dangerous myth about rabies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 119388 views

The head of the forest protection department, Roman Muzyka, said that rabies is allegedly transmitted by airborne droplets. This information is not true, as the disease is transmitted through bites and contact with the saliva of infected animals.

Roman Muzyka, head of the Department of Protection, Forestry and Hunting of the Western Interregional Forestry and Hunting Department, made a serious mistake in one of the broadcasts, saying that "rabies can be transmitted by airborne droplets." This was reported by the head of the shelter "Home of Rescued Animals" Orest Zalypsky, UNN reports.

From the creators, "you can't get your mantle wet and sit out in the cold." This is a moment from our recent broadcast on First Western TV channel, where the head of the department of forest protection, protection of forests and hunting economy of the Western Interregional Forestry and Hunting Department says that rabies is transmitted by airborne droplets 

- Zalypsky wrote.

It should be noted that rabies is not transmitted by airborne droplets.

Add

During the broadcast, which was devoted to the fox infestation in the Lviv region, Roman Muzyka said that rabies is now a problem.

Last year, according to the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, there were 120 cases of rabies in the Lviv region, including 52 cases where foxes were the carriers of rabies. It (the fox - ed.) is one of the biggest carriers of rabies, you know. Because it walks in cities, it walks in people's yards. This is how it was seen in the previous story. It is an airborne contact and that's it. As they say, it is infectious, whether it is a domestic animal... 

- Muzyka said.

Addendum

Rabies is an extremely dangerous infectious disease that is accompanied by damage to the central nervous system and can be transmitted from animal to human through a bite or contact of the saliva of an infected animal with an open wound or mucous membrane.

Animal-to-animal transmission of rabies occurs when an animal that is already infected with the virus transmits it to another animal through bites or mucous membranes, such as saliva. The most common carriers of rabies in animals are foxes, skunks, raccoons, bats, wolves, and other predators.

A person can get rabies from an infected animal if they come into contact with infected saliva or animal tissue through bites, scratches, or other skin injuries. The transmission of rabies from an animal to a person can be prevented by urgent medical attention if contact with an infected animal is suspected.

40 injections in the abdomen for rabies is a myth: Kuzin tells what to do in case of animal bite14.05.24, 14:27 • 18843 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

UNN Lite
lvivLviv

