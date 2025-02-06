From the creators of “you can't wet your mantle”: how a forestry official spread a dangerous myth about rabies

Roman Muzyka, head of the Department of Protection, Forestry and Hunting of the Western Interregional Forestry and Hunting Department, made a serious mistake in one of the broadcasts, saying that "rabies can be transmitted by airborne droplets." This was reported by the head of the shelter "Home of Rescued Animals" Orest Zalypsky, UNN reports.

From the creators, "you can't get your mantle wet and sit out in the cold." This is a moment from our recent broadcast on First Western TV channel, where the head of the department of forest protection, protection of forests and hunting economy of the Western Interregional Forestry and Hunting Department says that rabies is transmitted by airborne droplets - Zalypsky wrote.

It should be noted that rabies is not transmitted by airborne droplets.

Add

During the broadcast, which was devoted to the fox infestation in the Lviv region, Roman Muzyka said that rabies is now a problem.

Last year, according to the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, there were 120 cases of rabies in the Lviv region, including 52 cases where foxes were the carriers of rabies. It (the fox - ed.) is one of the biggest carriers of rabies, you know. Because it walks in cities, it walks in people's yards. This is how it was seen in the previous story. It is an airborne contact and that's it. As they say, it is infectious, whether it is a domestic animal... - Muzyka said.

Addendum

Rabies is an extremely dangerous infectious disease that is accompanied by damage to the central nervous system and can be transmitted from animal to human through a bite or contact of the saliva of an infected animal with an open wound or mucous membrane.

Animal-to-animal transmission of rabies occurs when an animal that is already infected with the virus transmits it to another animal through bites or mucous membranes, such as saliva. The most common carriers of rabies in animals are foxes, skunks, raccoons, bats, wolves, and other predators.

A person can get rabies from an infected animal if they come into contact with infected saliva or animal tissue through bites, scratches, or other skin injuries. The transmission of rabies from an animal to a person can be prevented by urgent medical attention if contact with an infected animal is suspected.

40 injections in the abdomen for rabies is a myth: Kuzin tells what to do in case of animal bite