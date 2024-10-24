French Minister of Culture raises the issue of paid entrance to Notre Dame
Kyiv • UNN
Rashida Dati raised the issue of introducing a €5 entrance fee to Notre Dame Cathedral, which will bring in €75 million a year. It is also planned to raise prices for tourists from outside the EU starting in 2026.
French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati has raised the issue of introducing a €5 entrance fee to Notre Dame Cathedral, which, according to her, could bring €75 million a year. She said this in an interview with Le Figaro, UNN reports.
Details
"An entrance fee to Notre Dame would save all the churches in France. For just 5 euros per visitor, we would receive 75 million euros a year," said French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati.
According to euronews, Rachida Dati also wants to change the prices for visiting national monuments and museums from 2026, saying that "visitors from outside the EU" will be able to pay "more" than French visitors to "finance the renewal of our national heritage.
Addendum
Notre Dame Cathedral is set to reopen on December 7 after nearly five years of reconstruction following a fire that engulfed it in 2019.