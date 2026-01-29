French lawmakers supported the abolition of "marital duty"

The French National Assembly unanimously approved the abolition of "marital duty," UNN reports, citing RFI.

Details

On Wednesday, January 28, the National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, unanimously approved the abolition of "marital duty," passing a law that clarifies the absence of any obligation to engage in sexual relations in marriage, despite the lingering legal ambiguity in the country's Civil Code.

"I would like to express my condolences to all women who have been forced into this, who have suffered marital rape... we hope that this text will be a starting point for all of this to truly end," said Green Party MP Marie-Charlotte Garin, co-author of the bill, after the vote.

Passed with 106 votes in favor and 0 against, the bill will now be considered by the French Senate.

