France follows Germany in summoning Russian ambassador after Navalny's death

France has summoned Russia's ambassador to Paris after the death of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the French Foreign Ministry reported, UNN reports.

The Russian ambassador was summoned on Monday, the ministry said.

France holds the Russian authorities fully responsible for the death of Alexei Navalny, whose conditions of detention have deteriorated significantly since his transfer to a penal colony. It calls for an independent and in-depth investigation to shed light on this tragic event - the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Addendum

Germany also summoned Russia's ambassador to Berlin on Monday over Navalny's death.

Recall

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on February 16 in the penal colony of the Russian Federation. The cause of death is under investigation.

the kremlin rejects demands for an independent international investigation into the death of opposition politician alexei navalny.