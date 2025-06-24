FPV drone strike on Nikopol region: four injured, damaged houses and a shop

Four people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration, informs UNN.

Details

He clarified that the aggressor directed artillery and FPV drones at the district.

He hit Nikopol itself, Marhanets and Myrove communities - Lysak said.

According to him, four people were injured - women aged 34 and 40, men aged 36 and 44, all of them are undergoing outpatient treatment.

"An administrative building, an apartment building, 2 private houses and a shop were damaged," the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA stated.

Recall

On June 21, the enemy attacked Nikopol region, as a result of which seven people were injured, including police officers.

