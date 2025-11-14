Former world boxing champion Joseph Parker tested positive for cocaine

Joseph Parker failed a drug test for cocaine on the day of his fight with Fabio Wardley. The 33-year-old New Zealand heavyweight and father of six was tested by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency on October 25, UNN reports, citing The Sun.

According to the publication, the test result was announced on Friday morning.

Parker's team has the option to have the B sample tested.

However, in the vast majority of cases, the results of samples A and B are identical.

Parker explained that throughout his camp, he had his wife and children with him in Ireland and London.

Traces of the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine usually remain in urine for about four days, meaning Parker must have "contracted" the drug during crucial preparation for fight week.

VADA will now pass its findings to UKAD and the British Boxing Board of Control, who jointly monitor and punish doping.

Parker could face a two-year ban, although cocaine is a recreational drug, not a performance-enhancing drug, or PED.

He previously missed a drug test set by the World Boxing Council due to vacation in 2017.

His then-promoter Duco Events confirmed that he missed the test after defeating Romanian Razvan Cojanu in May due to a break.

Parker previously lost his WBO world heavyweight title when he fought Anthony Joshua in March 2018.