Former Romanian President Ion Iliescu dies at 95 5 August 2025

Former Romanian President Ion Iliescu has died at the age of 96, UNN reports with reference to the Romanian government's statement.

It is with deep regret that the government announces the death of former Romanian President, Mr. Ion Iliescu. The former president of the Romanian state died today, August 5, 2025, at the Prof. Dr. Agrippa Ionescu Clinical Emergency Hospital. - the statement reads.

The Romanian government expressed condolences to his family and all his loved ones.

Additionally

As reported by Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, Iliescu served as head of state several times and led the main left-wing party of those years. During his mandate, documents and decisions were adopted that influenced the direction of Romania's development, including the Snagov Declaration and the 2003 Constitution revision, acts that became the basis for significant political and institutional changes.

His death marks the end of a significant stage in the country's recent history, marked by the post-communist transition and significant transformations in public life, summarized the Romanian Prime Minister.

As reported by the media, in 2017, former Romanian President Ion Iliescu was charged with crimes against humanity for the violent suppression of miners' protests in the summer of 1990.