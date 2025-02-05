Former mayor of Samara and his wife killed in Russia: their granddaughter is suspected

Former Samara mayor Viktor Tarkhov and his wife were shot dead in the Samara region of Russia. This is reported by Russian publics, UNN reports.

Details

Their granddaughter Kateryna Tarkhova was detained on suspicion of committing the crime, but she refuses to cooperate with the investigation.

According to friends of the victims, the couple had recently returned to Russia from Finland.

Viktor Tarkhov headed the administration of Samara from 2006 to 2010. In 2022, his daughter Lyudmila was sentenced to 7 years in a general regime colony for extortion. The investigation found that from December 2020 to May 2021, she extorted 200 million rubles from a deputy of the Samara Provincial Duma.

Recall

Russia's Investigative Committee confirms the death of Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his aide as a result of an explosion in Moscow.

