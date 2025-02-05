Former mayor of Samara and his wife killed in Russia: their granddaughter is suspected

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52047 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100292 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103856 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120232 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101362 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127256 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103151 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113256 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116876 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160718 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104745 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100867 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 77282 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109129 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103452 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120232 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127256 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160718 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150952 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183109 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103452 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109129 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137603 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139381 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167238 views
Former mayor of Samara and his wife killed in Russia: their granddaughter is suspected

Former mayor of Samara and his wife killed in Russia: their granddaughter is suspected

 • 78240 views

The former mayor of Samara, Viktor Tarkhov, and his wife were shot dead in the Samara region of the Russian Federation. Their granddaughter, Katerina, has been detained on suspicion of committing the crime and refuses to cooperate with the investigation.

Former Samara mayor Viktor Tarkhov and his wife were shot dead in the Samara region of Russia. This is reported by Russian publics, UNN reports.

Details

Their granddaughter Kateryna Tarkhova was detained on suspicion of committing the crime, but she refuses to cooperate with the investigation.

According to friends of the victims, the couple had recently returned to Russia from Finland.

Viktor Tarkhov headed the administration of Samara from 2006 to 2010. In 2022, his daughter Lyudmila was sentenced to 7 years in a general regime colony for extortion. The investigation found that from December 2020 to May 2021, she extorted 200 million rubles from a deputy of the Samara Provincial Duma.

Recall

Russia's Investigative Committee confirms the death of Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his aide as a result of an explosion in Moscow.

Yulia Havryliuk

finlandFinland

