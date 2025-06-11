Former lawyer of Medvedchuk and Sharia received 10 years in absentia for collaboration activities
Kyiv • UNN
Valentyna Rybina, former lawyer of Medvedchuk and Sharia, was sentenced to 10 years for collaborationism. He called for cooperation with the occupiers and now heads a department in the occupation administration.
Former lawyer of Viktor Medvedchuk and Anatoly Sharia, Valentyn Rybin, was sentenced in absentia to ten years in prison for collaboration activities. In particular, he called on residents of temporarily occupied territories to cooperate with the invaders, writes UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.
According to the evidence base of the Security Service, the collaborator Valentyn Rybin, who is a member of the leadership of the occupation administration of the Russian Federation in the left bank of Kherson region, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in absentia. He currently heads the so-called "Organizational and Legal Department of the Ministry of Information Policy of the Kherson Region of the Russian Federation", which coordinates the subversive activities of local Kremlin mouthpieces
It is noted that before the start of the full-scale war, the perpetrator was a lawyer for Viktor Medvedchuk and Anatoly Sharia, who recently received 15 years in prison in absentia for treason. Rybin later fled abroad and from there, through his Facebook page, called on Ukrainians to lay down their arms before the Russian invaders.
After a short stay outside Ukraine, the perpetrator arrived in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region. There he received an offer from the local Gauleiter Saldo to head the occupation body to conduct information sabotage against Ukraine
After the "appointment", the collaborator joined Vladimir Putin's "United Russia" party. On behalf of the party, the traitor repeatedly called on local residents to support the occupiers.
Based on the evidence collected by the Security Service investigators, Rybin was found guilty of collaboration activities. In addition to the in absentia imprisonment, the court ordered the confiscation of the convict's property.
As the perpetrator is hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice
