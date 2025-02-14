Former Defense Minister Reznikov caught by journalists at security conference in Munich

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 5009 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 48976 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 73180 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105805 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75345 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117436 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101070 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113061 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153342 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110092 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 87692 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 54795 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83538 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 42891 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105805 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117436 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153342 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144004 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176341 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 42891 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83538 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134251 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136158 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164410 views
Former Defense Minister Reznikov caught by journalists at security conference in Munich

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43271 views

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov is attending the Munich Security Conference. He did not disclose the details of the visit, but said that he was working in the interests of Ukraine and expected positive results.

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov was met by journalists in Munich on the sidelines of an international security conference, UNN reports.

Reznikov did not comment on the details of his stay in Germany, but said that he was working in the interests of Ukraine and expected positive results.

"Positive," Reznikov said, answering journalists' questions about his expectations for Ukraine from the Conference.

Video source - UNIAN

Context

The Munich Security Conference has started today and will last until February 16.

The event program will consist of three parts: the main program, about 200 side events, and a number of public events.

Today's conference focused on global security challenges, the sustainability of democracy, and climate security.

Tomorrow, debates on the state of the international order, as well as regional conflicts and crises, are scheduled, and on Sunday the event will conclude with discussions on Europe's role in the world.

Recall

During last year's Munich Conference, Oleksiy Reznikov was the Director of Security and Defense Programs at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
munichMunich
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

