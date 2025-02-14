Former Defense Minister Reznikov caught by journalists at security conference in Munich

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov was met by journalists in Munich on the sidelines of an international security conference, UNN reports.

Reznikov did not comment on the details of his stay in Germany, but said that he was working in the interests of Ukraine and expected positive results.

"Positive," Reznikov said, answering journalists' questions about his expectations for Ukraine from the Conference.

Video source - UNIAN

Context

The Munich Security Conference has started today and will last until February 16.

The event program will consist of three parts: the main program, about 200 side events, and a number of public events.

Today's conference focused on global security challenges, the sustainability of democracy, and climate security.

Tomorrow, debates on the state of the international order, as well as regional conflicts and crises, are scheduled, and on Sunday the event will conclude with discussions on Europe's role in the world.

Recall

During last year's Munich Conference, Oleksiy Reznikov was the Director of Security and Defense Programs at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future.