Both leaders are currently in good contact - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the relationship between Trump and Zelenskyy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the newly elected President of the United States, Donald Trump, maintain good relations. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhy, during a briefing, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that they expect the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump to take place after the inauguration of the newly elected President of the United States. In addition, he emphasized the good relations between the two presidents.

"Both leaders are currently in good contact. Last year, they held two personal meetings in New York on September 20 and 7, and then together with President Macron in Paris on December 7, as well as several telephone conversations. One of them took place immediately after Trump's election victory.

We don't even take into account their previous contacts during Trump's first administration. So, they maintain a close dialogue, and we are confident that during a personal meeting after the inauguration, they will have the opportunity and chance to discuss everything in detail, and this is what we are looking forward to and hope to see", - Tykhy said.

Reminder

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the information about the preparation of a meeting between Trump and Putin, noting that this is not a new initiative. Ukraine expects a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy after the inauguration for joint work for peace.