Both leaders are currently in good contact - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the relationship between Trump and Zelenskyy

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 11475 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137955 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122226 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130296 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130987 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165638 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109754 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159793 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104320 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 71103 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123963 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122397 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 65360 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 79768 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137955 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165638 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159793 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187779 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177131 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122397 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123963 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140884 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132682 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150088 views
Both leaders are currently in good contact - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the relationship between Trump and Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25662 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman reported good relations between Zelenskyy and Trump and their previous meetings. A new personal meeting of the presidents is expected after the inauguration to discuss important issues.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the newly elected President of the United States, Donald Trump, maintain good relations. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhy, during a briefing, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details 

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that they expect the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump to take place after the inauguration of the newly elected President of the United States. In addition, he emphasized the good relations between the two presidents.

"Both leaders are currently in good contact. Last year, they held two personal meetings in New York on September 20 and 7, and then together with President Macron in Paris on December 7, as well as several telephone conversations. One of them took place immediately after Trump's election victory.

We don't even take into account their previous contacts during Trump's first administration. So, they maintain a close dialogue, and we are confident that during a personal meeting after the inauguration, they will have the opportunity and chance to discuss everything in detail, and this is what we are looking forward to and hope to see", - Tykhy said.

Reminder 

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the information about the preparation of a meeting between Trump and Putin, noting that this is not a new initiative. Ukraine expects a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy after the inauguration for joint work for peace.

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising