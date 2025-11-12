Ford Racing prepares to unveil new production car: what is known

Ford's Ford Racing division announced a "production road car" in 2026, writes UNN with reference to Motor1.com.

Details

With the exception of a few special versions released in recent years, such as the expensive Mk IV, production of the second-generation Ford GT effectively ceased in 2022. After six successful years, Ford discontinued its flagship two-door sports car, with no signs of a successor in development.

But, as the publication notes, this could change quickly.

Ford announced that its newly renamed Ford Racing division is preparing to unveil an all-new "production car" early next year.

"Will the GT return? That remains unclear for now, but we'll know more when the new car debuts in January," the publication notes.

Details are scarce so far, but Ford described the upcoming model as "a testament to how deeply we integrate our racing innovations into the cars you drive every day." This suggests a road car with serious racing characteristics and, likely, sufficient power.

If this turns out to be a new Ford GT, it will be the third generation of the modern GT after the debut of the first generation in 2005 and the launch of the second in 2017. However, Ford may have other plans.

Rumor has it that Ford is testing a more extreme Mustang GTD, competing with the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X in the battle for the Nürburgring record. Another possible option is an electrified SUV with 1,000 horsepower, which CEO Jim Farley previously hinted at.

Whatever Ford comes up with, everything will be known on January 15, 2026.

