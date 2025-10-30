$42.080.01
October 30, 04:50 PM
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
October 30, 01:07 PM
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
October 30, 07:49 AM
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
Publications
Exclusives
Ford invests $370 million in India, restarting Tamil Nadu plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

Ford Motor Co. is investing $370 million to upgrade a closed plant in Tamil Nadu to produce over 200,000 engines annually for export. This comes amid trade tensions between India and the US, reaffirming India as a key manufacturing base for Ford.

Ford invests $370 million in India, restarting Tamil Nadu plant

Ford Motor Co. plans to invest $370 million (32.5 billion rupees) to resume engine production at the closed Maraimalai Nagar plant in Tamil Nadu. The enterprise will be modernized to produce more than 200,000 engines per year for export markets – excluding the US. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The investment comes amid trade tensions between India and the US and the policies of Donald Trump, who is calling on American companies to bring production back home. Despite this, Ford's management sees India as a key production base for the development of international projects.

BYD suffers largest quarterly profit drop in nearly 5 years30.10.25, 16:34 • 2778 views

According to Bloomberg sources, the plant, which has been idle since 2021, will be modernized to produce more than 200,000 high-quality engines annually. They will be supplied to export markets, but not to the United States. Specific buyer countries are not yet disclosed. Official confirmation of the plan is expected this week.

The company has a long history in India: the first plant opened near Chennai in 1995, the second – in Sanand (Gujarat) in 2015. The new investment could be the beginning of Ford's gradual return to one of Asia's most promising markets, where competition among global auto giants is rapidly growing.

Tesla recalls about 10% of Cybertrucks due to 'wrong' adhesive30.10.25, 14:18 • 2044 views

Stepan Haftko

Auto
Technology
Brand
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla, Inc.
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
India
United States