Ford invests $370 million in India, restarting Tamil Nadu plant

Ford Motor Co. plans to invest $370 million (32.5 billion rupees) to resume engine production at the closed Maraimalai Nagar plant in Tamil Nadu. The enterprise will be modernized to produce more than 200,000 engines per year for export markets – excluding the US. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

The investment comes amid trade tensions between India and the US and the policies of Donald Trump, who is calling on American companies to bring production back home. Despite this, Ford's management sees India as a key production base for the development of international projects.

According to Bloomberg sources, the plant, which has been idle since 2021, will be modernized to produce more than 200,000 high-quality engines annually. They will be supplied to export markets, but not to the United States. Specific buyer countries are not yet disclosed. Official confirmation of the plan is expected this week.

The company has a long history in India: the first plant opened near Chennai in 1995, the second – in Sanand (Gujarat) in 2015. The new investment could be the beginning of Ford's gradual return to one of Asia's most promising markets, where competition among global auto giants is rapidly growing.

