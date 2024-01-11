ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

For two years of war, Russia has not achieved its strategic goals - Vadym Skibitskyi

For two years of war, Russia has not achieved its strategic goals - Vadym Skibitskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30005 views

Russia has failed to achieve its strategic goals in Ukraine by failing to capture key regions and constantly extending deadlines, says Vadym Skibitsky, a Ukrainian intelligence official.

The strategic objectives set by Russia at the beginning of the so-called "war" have not been achieved in two years of war. This was stated by Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in an interview for the podcast "(Un)Safe Country," UNN reports .

Details

Skibitsky said that among Russia's objectives was the seizure of  Ukrainian territories along the entire left bank of the Dnipro River - according to the Russian plan of 2022, their army was supposed to reach the river by the end of 2023.

Moscow has also repeatedly declared its intention to fully occupy Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The task has not been accomplished. They (the Russians - ed.) are constantly moving the deadlines: it was last spring, then autumn, then until January 1, 2024, and now until March 1 of this year, that is, until the "elections"

Vadym Skibitskyi reminded.

He added that the progress made by the Moscow aggressor on the frontline will not allow it to achieve full occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Vadym Skibitskyi emphasized the change in the tactics of assaults at the front: powerful columns are not used for combat operations. Mostly  attacks are carried out by small groups of 10-12 assault troops.

The modern battlefield is dynamic and transparent: UAVs, spacecraft, and other intelligence assets allow us to fully control the situation. Any unit or grouping of troops that moves forward to perform any task can be detected and destroyed in a matter of minutes either by artillery fire or a missile strike

said a representative of the Ukrainian military intelligence.

Vadym Skibitskyi noted that one of the Kremlin's main tasks now is to hold the seized Ukrainian territories.

Regime change and the collapse of Russia: Skibitsky talks about the Kremlin's biggest fears 22.12.23, 20:12 • 101731 view

And as long as Ukraine restrains Moscow's full-scale aggression, there will be no military threat to other European states, particularly those bordering Russia.

Our assessment is very simple - today, the entire resource of the ground component of the Russian army  is now targeted and located on our territory

Vadim Skibitsky said
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

Contact us about advertising