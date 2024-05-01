"For the sake of road safety": Patrol Police explains why low beam headlights are used outside settlements

The rule on turning on daytime running lights or dipped headlights outside settlements was introduced solely for the purpose of road safety. First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksiy Biloshitsky said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

This is not a novelty, but an extension of the period that was previously envisaged. Previously, from October 1 to May 1, it was mandatory to turn on daytime running lights or dipped headlights outside of settlements. Now this period has been extended throughout the year, i.e. when traveling outside the settlement, it is mandatory to turn on daytime running lights or dipped headlights - Biloshytsky said.

He noted that such rules are dictated by the positive practice of foreign countries in the field of road safety, as evidenced by research and reporting on the positive impact on the number of road accidents.

In Norway, the number of accidents has decreased by 10% thanks to this innovation, as cars have become more marked on the road and more visible. Denmark reports 7%, and the Canadian Transportation Bureau reports 11%. All the countries that applied this measure a few years ago reported a reduction in accidents. In fact, we understand that this is a very simple measure to achieve such results. This is done solely for the purpose of road safety - Biloshytsky added.

He reminded that in case of violation of this provision, a fine of UAH 510 is provided for.

Since May 1, Ukraine has canceled the time period for using daytime running lights outside of a settlement. Now you have to drive with lights outside cities and villages all the time.

