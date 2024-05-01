In 2024, police have already recorded almost 50 thousand cases of drunken driving

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:13 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
In 2024, police have already recorded almost 50 thousand cases of drunken driving

In 2024, police have already recorded almost 50 thousand cases of drunken driving

 14282 views

In the first four months of 2024, the police have already recorded almost 50,000 cases of driving under the influence, which is almost 4,000 more than in the same period last year.

In four months of 2024, police have already recorded almost 50 thousand cases of driving while intoxicated, which is almost 4 thousand cases more than in the same period last year. First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksiy Biloshitsky said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Unfortunately, last year we had an anti-record when the largest number of materials in the history of the National Police was drawn up - 151 thousand materials, including cases of driving under the influence. I can note that in the first 4 months of this year, we have unprecedented statistics, as we have already recorded almost 50 thousand cases of driving under the influence, and last year, 46 thousand cases were recorded during the same period.

- Biloshytsky said.

He reminded that drunken driving is punishable under the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine.

Recall

On April 26, near Kyiv, the head of the Brovary district state administration, Maybozhenko Volodymyr, caused an accident on a pedestrian crossing.  The accident injured 4 people, including two men in serious condition. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

