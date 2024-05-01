In 2024, police have already recorded almost 50 thousand cases of drunken driving

In four months of 2024, police have already recorded almost 50 thousand cases of driving while intoxicated, which is almost 4 thousand cases more than in the same period last year. First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksiy Biloshitsky said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Unfortunately, last year we had an anti-record when the largest number of materials in the history of the National Police was drawn up - 151 thousand materials, including cases of driving under the influence. I can note that in the first 4 months of this year, we have unprecedented statistics, as we have already recorded almost 50 thousand cases of driving under the influence, and last year, 46 thousand cases were recorded during the same period. - Biloshytsky said.

He reminded that drunken driving is punishable under the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine.

Recall

On April 26, near Kyiv, the head of the Brovary district state administration, Maybozhenko Volodymyr, caused an accident on a pedestrian crossing. The accident injured 4 people, including two men in serious condition.