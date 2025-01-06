For money, he promised to help foreigners with admission: ex-university professor will be tried in Kyiv

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 45225 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146119 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126636 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134306 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133655 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110514 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163571 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104442 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113946 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129822 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128504 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 31616 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 93788 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101307 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146115 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170407 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163571 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191335 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180569 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128504 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129822 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142676 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134317 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151516 views
For money, he promised to help foreigners with admission: ex-university professor will be tried in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29773 views

A former university employee who took 74,000 hryvnias from foreigners for a promise to help them with admission will be tried in Kyiv. In fact, the applicants received regular invitations to study in the general order.

A former employee of a higher education institution who promised to arrange for two foreigners to study for 74 thousand hryvnias will be tried in Kyiv. Instead, the applicants received invitations to study in the general order. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers found that the foreigners were trying to find a way to enter Ukraine legally under the pretext of entering a university. A former international relations adviser at a Kyiv university promised to help them in exchange for a reward.

Upon enrollment, foreigners had to obtain a student residence permit for a period of four to five years.

The future students were promised further assistance with their placement in an educational institution, which would allow them to cross the border of Ukraine without actually attending the institution and taking final exams,

law enforcement officers explained the “scheme”.

The university employee was detained while receiving money from “applicants”. Later, law enforcement officers found that the official had not actually taken any measures to illegally facilitate the enrollment of foreigners.

In other words, he actually deceived foreigners. The applicants received their invitations to study in the same way as all other potential students,

- said the prosecutor's office.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion of:

- assistance in the illegal transportation of persons across the state border - part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code;

- incitement to obtain unlawful benefit - part 5 of Article 27, part 4 of Article 368-3 of the Criminal Code;

- fraud - part 1 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code.

Law enforcement officers completed the pre-trial investigation and sent the indictment to court.

In Kyiv, a fraudster defrauded a pensioner of more than UAH 380 thousand10.12.24, 05:34 • 108116 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

KyivCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

