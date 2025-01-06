For money, he promised to help foreigners with admission: ex-university professor will be tried in Kyiv

A former employee of a higher education institution who promised to arrange for two foreigners to study for 74 thousand hryvnias will be tried in Kyiv. Instead, the applicants received invitations to study in the general order. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers found that the foreigners were trying to find a way to enter Ukraine legally under the pretext of entering a university. A former international relations adviser at a Kyiv university promised to help them in exchange for a reward.

Upon enrollment, foreigners had to obtain a student residence permit for a period of four to five years.

The future students were promised further assistance with their placement in an educational institution, which would allow them to cross the border of Ukraine without actually attending the institution and taking final exams, law enforcement officers explained the “scheme”.

The university employee was detained while receiving money from “applicants”. Later, law enforcement officers found that the official had not actually taken any measures to illegally facilitate the enrollment of foreigners.

In other words, he actually deceived foreigners. The applicants received their invitations to study in the same way as all other potential students, - said the prosecutor's office.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion of:

- assistance in the illegal transportation of persons across the state border - part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code;

- incitement to obtain unlawful benefit - part 5 of Article 27, part 4 of Article 368-3 of the Criminal Code;

- fraud - part 1 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code.

Law enforcement officers completed the pre-trial investigation and sent the indictment to court.

