Footballer resuscitated a seagull during a match in Istanbul

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
Exclusive
06:38 PM • 2766 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
06:05 PM • 7062 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:40 PM • 7948 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
04:34 PM • 10346 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 11645 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 21004 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 17204 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 16877 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 29390 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 22251 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3m/s
90%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - PoliticoFebruary 25, 09:26 AM • 26372 views
The price of the issue is 60 thousand dollars. An ambulance with draft dodgers was detained in BukovynaPhotoFebruary 25, 10:09 AM • 14940 views
18-year-old Kharkiv resident suspected of calling to "lure" police to the scene of a terrorist attack in LvivPhotoFebruary 25, 10:14 AM • 6708 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in BaliFebruary 25, 11:07 AM • 18738 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the countryFebruary 25, 12:05 PM • 19101 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 21004 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 29390 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 51333 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 61080 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 78942 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 21728 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 25350 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 28030 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 31484 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 39742 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
The Diplomat

Footballer resuscitated a seagull during a match in Istanbul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

During a football match in Istanbul, a goalkeeper accidentally hit a seagull with the ball. The team captain performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the bird and handed it over to medics.

Footballer resuscitated a seagull during a match in Istanbul

A rare incident occurred during a football match in Istanbul: a player saved the life of a bird that was injured on the field. This was reported by UNN with reference to Protect all Wildlife.

In a game between "Istanbul Yurdum" and "Mevlanakapi Güzelsar", the goalkeeper of "Istanbul Yurdum" accidentally hit a low-flying seagull with the ball. The bird fell to the field and stopped breathing.

"Istanbul Yurdum" captain Gani Çatan reacted instantly: he performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the bird until the seagull returned to its optimal condition. Then Çatan carefully carried it off the field and handed it over to medics. It turned out that the bird had a broken wing.

It is worth noting that although "Istanbul Yurdum" lost the match, the home team's captain emphasized that saving an animal's life was more important than the final result of the match.

Recall

At the 2026 Olympics, a dog ran onto the track during the women's team sprint, without affecting the result. The animal was quickly removed, the competition continued, and the dog named "Nazgul" became a star of the Games.

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsNews of the World
Animals
Istanbul