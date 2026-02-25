Footballer resuscitated a seagull during a match in Istanbul

A rare incident occurred during a football match in Istanbul: a player saved the life of a bird that was injured on the field. This was reported by UNN with reference to Protect all Wildlife.

In a game between "Istanbul Yurdum" and "Mevlanakapi Güzelsar", the goalkeeper of "Istanbul Yurdum" accidentally hit a low-flying seagull with the ball. The bird fell to the field and stopped breathing.

"Istanbul Yurdum" captain Gani Çatan reacted instantly: he performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the bird until the seagull returned to its optimal condition. Then Çatan carefully carried it off the field and handed it over to medics. It turned out that the bird had a broken wing.

It is worth noting that although "Istanbul Yurdum" lost the match, the home team's captain emphasized that saving an animal's life was more important than the final result of the match.

