Following Donetsk: explosions heard, fires broke out in occupied Luhansk

Explosions occurred in temporarily occupied Luhansk, and several fires broke out. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

Before this, the occupation authorities stated that air defense was operating in the region.

What caused the fire and what exactly is burning is currently unknown.

Recall

On Monday, a number of Donetsk Telegram channels reported an attack on occupied Donetsk, Horlivka, and Makiivka. Subsequently, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, stated about the "jewelry work" on Russians in occupied Donetsk.

