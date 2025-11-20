Fog on Kyiv region roads on November 21: drivers and pedestrians should be especially careful
Kyiv • UNN
On Friday, November 21, fog with visibility of 200-500 m is expected on the roads of Kyiv region at night and in the morning. The patrol police of Kyiv region urges drivers and pedestrians to observe traffic rules and be careful.
On Friday, November 21, at night and in the morning, fog is expected on the roads of Kyiv region - visibility 200-500 m (level I of danger). This is reported by UNN with reference to the patrol police of Kyiv region.
Details
Law enforcement officers urged drivers and pedestrians to strictly observe traffic rules, be especially attentive and careful.
Thus, drivers, to reduce risks on the road, should follow these tips:
- avoid risky maneuvers and reduce speed;
- when approaching pedestrian crossings or children's institutions, be especially careful;
- keep a safe distance from other cars;
- turn on fog lights together with low beam;
- turn on hazard warning lights when stopping.
Pedestrians should cross the road in permitted places. They must also use reflective elements on their clothes to be visible to drivers in the dark.
