Fog on Kyiv region roads on November 21: drivers and pedestrians should be especially careful

Exclusive
03:30 PM • 702 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM • 19625 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 31100 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 21029 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
12:24 PM • 40090 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 39401 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
November 20, 08:56 AM • 53150 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
November 20, 08:21 AM • 29400 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
November 20, 07:57 AM • 25839 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
November 20, 07:11 AM • 43761 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Popular news
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the warNovember 20, 08:01 AM • 37701 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicionNovember 20, 08:12 AM • 59408 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of EnergyNovember 20, 08:40 AM • 40165 views
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The TelegraphNovember 20, 08:42 AM • 35121 views
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA11:00 AM • 38814 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideo02:45 PM • 1940 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 31512 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 54717 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 52091 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 52973 views
BM-21 "Grad"

Fog on Kyiv region roads on November 21: drivers and pedestrians should be especially careful

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

On Friday, November 21, fog with visibility of 200-500 m is expected on the roads of Kyiv region at night and in the morning. The patrol police of Kyiv region urges drivers and pedestrians to observe traffic rules and be careful.

Fog on Kyiv region roads on November 21: drivers and pedestrians should be especially careful

On Friday, November 21, at night and in the morning, fog is expected on the roads of Kyiv region - visibility 200-500 m (level I of danger). This is reported by UNN with reference to the patrol police of Kyiv region.

Details

Law enforcement officers urged drivers and pedestrians to strictly observe traffic rules, be especially attentive and careful.

Thus, drivers, to reduce risks on the road, should follow these tips:

  • avoid risky maneuvers and reduce speed;
    • when approaching pedestrian crossings or children's institutions, be especially careful;
      • keep a safe distance from other cars;
        • turn on fog lights together with low beam;
          • turn on hazard warning lights when stopping.

            Pedestrians should cross the road in permitted places. They must also use reflective elements on their clothes to be visible to drivers in the dark.

            Ukraine to be covered by clouds: where to expect rain on Sunday16.11.25, 06:58 • 7109 views

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            Kyiv regionWeather and environment
            Road traffic accident
            Kyiv Oblast