Ukraine to be covered by clouds: where to expect rain on Sunday

On Sunday, November 16, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the afternoon in the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Kyiv regions, light (moderate in the Carpathians) rain is expected; no significant precipitation in the rest of the territory. In the morning, fog in some places in the southern part and in Prykarpattia.

The wind is mostly easterly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the northern part during the day is 3-8° Celsius; in the rest of the territory during the day it is 6-11°, in the south of the country it is 9-14°. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Sunday, it will be cloudy with clearings, and rain is possible. The air temperature will be 4-6°.

