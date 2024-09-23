Fog and up to 27°C: weather forecast for today

Dry weather is expected in Ukraine today, with rain possible only in Crimea. The temperature during the day will be 20-25°, in some places up to 27°. Fog is possible in the west. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.



Details

According to weather forecasters, September 23 will be without precipitation, with light rain in Crimea only. At night and in the morning in the western regions there will be fog.

Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures will be 6-11° at night, 11-16° on the seaside; 20-25° during the day, up to 27° in the central, southern and eastern regions; in the Carpathians, 3-8° at night, 15-20° during the day.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. North-east wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 6-11°, during the day 20-25°; in Kyiv at night about 10°, during the day 22-24°.