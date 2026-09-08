Flight disruptions occurred in Britain due to a technical failure

Belfast City Airport warned passengers about possible flight disruptions due to a technical problem. The airport said that both arrivals and departures could be affected, and advised checking the official website for the latest flight information. Sky News reports, UNN writes.

Details

In a statement issued by the airport together with a warning from the National Air Traffic Services, it said:

"Due to the technical issue outlined below, there may be some disruption to flights arriving at and departing from Belfast City Airport.

The latest flight information can be found on our website".

The airport did not specify whether the delays would be caused by problems affecting the operation of other airports or whether the airport itself had been directly affected by the technical failure.

Belfast International Airport, which also serves the capital of Northern Ireland, has not yet commented on the situation. At the same time, some passengers on social media report that there are currently no departures from the airport.

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Meanwhile, Edinburgh Airport also shared a warning from the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) regarding a technical problem.

The airport said:

"We are aware of a technical issue affecting NATS operations that may impact operational activity.

We are working closely with air traffic controllers, airlines and other partners, and hope that NATS will resolve the issue as soon as possible".

It is currently unclear whether Edinburgh Airport was directly affected or whether delays there will arise due to a knock-on effect and the impact of the problem on flights.

According to Flightradar24, citing Eurocontrol, air traffic is expected to return to normal at 21:00 British time.

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