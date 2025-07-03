Fireworks warehouse explosion in California: seven people missing

Seven people are considered missing after a powerful explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Northern California, United States of America. This is reported by NBC News, citing the Fire District and the State Fire Marshal's Office, UNN reports.

The incident occurred around 5:50 PM local time in the Esparto area, northwest of Sacramento. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found numerous explosions and a massive fire engulfing several commercial buildings. Subsequently, the warehouse itself exploded, sending a huge fireball into the air.

Seven people remain missing - rescuers said in a joint statement.

They added that they are working with the warehouse owner to find the people.

Residents of nearby areas were forced to evacuate due to the danger of new explosions. Although the risk has now decreased, evacuation measures remain in effect, and a hazard assessment is ongoing at the scene. The total area of the fire was about 80 acres.

The investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing. According to preliminary data, the warehouse owner has a valid license to work with pyrotechnics. Law enforcement officers are checking whether the activities at the facility were carried out in accordance with licensing requirements.

Esparto is a small community of about three thousand people, located approximately 30 miles northwest of Sacramento. The explosion occurred near the border between Esparto and Madison.

