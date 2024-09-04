ukenru
Fire in the Holy Mountains National Park: the fire destroyed more than 5 thousand hectares

Fire in the Holy Mountains National Park: the fire destroyed more than 5 thousand hectares

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12150 views

The fire in the Holy Mountains National Park could have been caused by Russian shelling or negligence. The fire covered 5 thousand hectares, including 1.5 thousand hectares of the Studynetske forestry, and 2 people were injured.

The fire in the Sviati Hory National Nature Park could have been caused by shelling by Russian troops or careless fire handling. It spread rapidly due to dry weather and strong winds, covering about 5,000 hectares, including 1,500 hectares of the Studynets forestry. This was reported by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The fire in the Holy Mountains National Nature Park could have been caused by Russian shelling or careless handling of fire,

- Khorunzhyi said.

He says that due to the dry weather and strong winds, the fire spread quickly.

Another problem faced by the rescuers of Kharkiv region is the presence of explosive devices left by the enemy. Therefore, they are working with pyrotechnic teams. The fire destroyed about 5 thousand hectares and spread to the territory of Studynetske forestry, covering about 1.5 thousand hectares,

- Khorunzhyi says.

According to him, a headquarters is working on the spot to eliminate the fire, and a lot of SES forces from different regions of Ukraine are involved.

The fire spread to the village of Studeno, injuring 2 people, one of them a rescuer who suffered an eye burn and is undergoing outpatient treatment,

- Khorunzhyi added.

Recall 

In the Donetsk region , a fire in the Holy Mountains National Nature Park destroyed 1,500 hectares of forest and spread to residential buildings in nearby villages.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society

