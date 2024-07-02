Fire in Russian Kursk could have occurred at a military base: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
A fire allegedly broke out at a military aviation technical base in Kursk, Russia.
Today, July 2, a fire broke out at an aviation technical base in the Russian city of Kursk. OSINT researcher Blinzka wrote about it on social network X, UNN reports .
Details
According to the OSINT researcher, the 3754th central aviation technical base (military unit 13830) is on fire.
According to Russian media, the 16th Electronic Warfare (EW) Brigade is also located at the address next door to the unit.
Back in 2017, the 16th Electronic Warfare Brigade formed a tactical unit to combat unmanned aerial vehicles, which the military called "special forces of electronic warfare.
Earlier, the governor of the Kursk region, Aleksey Smirnov, said that the fire in the center of Kursk was localized.