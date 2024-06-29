Fire in a russian dormitory: five people died and three were rescued
Kyiv • UNN
Five people were killed and three rescued in a fire that engulfed 40 square meters of a dormitory in balashikha, moscow region.
Five people died in a fire in a russian dormitory. Three were rescued. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.
Details
In the town of balashikha near moscow, a fire broke out in a dormitory on keramicheskaya Street, killing five people and saving three.
The fire engulfed 40 square meters of the apartment. The victims were found in a burning apartment on the second floor.
According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, before the rescuers arrived, they managed to evacuate 8 people, including 2 children. Medical personnel are now working with the rescuers to provide the necessary assistance to the victims.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
