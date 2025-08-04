Fire extinguished in a hotel in Lviv: 11 people rescued

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 2036 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 19725 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 20433 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
07:56 AM • 33175 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 47446 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 52133 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 54152 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 75488 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 284004 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 323842 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.8m/s
37%
749mm
Popular news
In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilotAugust 4, 02:53 AM • 63587 views
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhotoAugust 4, 05:54 AM • 63014 views
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - Bloomberg06:35 AM • 34543 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMA06:42 AM • 59890 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualties09:24 AM • 31304 views
Publications
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 19804 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 195595 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 284049 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 471025 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 278516 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Yurii Ihnat
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhoto09:23 AM • 4050 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 323863 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 134739 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 168567 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 178091 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Bild
Mi-8
Sukhoi Su-30

Fire extinguished in a hotel in Lviv: 11 people rescued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

In Lviv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a hotel, evacuating 11 people. Six were hospitalized, and the causes of the fire are being investigated.

Fire extinguished in a hotel in Lviv: 11 people rescued

In Lviv, rescuers extinguished a fire in a hotel, saving 11 people, six of whom were hospitalized, and the causes of the fire are being established, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Lviv: firefighters extinguished a fire in a hotel and rescued 11 people. The extinguishing of the fire, the search for its source, and the evacuation of people from the building were complicated by severe smoke in the premises. Rescuers brought 11 people to fresh air, 6 of whom were hospitalized in the city's medical facilities.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

70 rescuers and 14 units of special equipment from the State Emergency Service were involved in extinguishing the fire.

"The causes and circumstances of the fire are being established by law enforcement officers," the report says.

Six people hospitalized after explosion and fire at a hotel in Lviv04.08.25, 13:57 • 1836 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Lviv