Fire extinguished in a hotel in Lviv: 11 people rescued

In Lviv, rescuers extinguished a fire in a hotel, saving 11 people, six of whom were hospitalized, and the causes of the fire are being established, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

70 rescuers and 14 units of special equipment from the State Emergency Service were involved in extinguishing the fire.

"The causes and circumstances of the fire are being established by law enforcement officers," the report says.

