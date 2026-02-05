Fire breaks out at Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk in Kyiv - KCSA
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, rescuers are extinguishing a fire that broke out on the 4th floor of the Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk Street. Emergency rescue services are working at the scene.
A fire engulfed the fourth floor of the Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk Street in the center of Kyiv, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Rescuers are extinguishing a fire in the Pecherskyi district. The fire broke out on the 4th floor of the Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk Street
Emergency rescue services are working at the scene of the fire, as indicated.
