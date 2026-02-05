Fire breaks out at Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk in Kyiv - KCSA

A fire engulfed the fourth floor of the Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk Street in the center of Kyiv, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Rescuers are extinguishing a fire in the Pecherskyi district. The fire broke out on the 4th floor of the Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk Street - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

Emergency rescue services are working at the scene of the fire, as indicated.

A fire broke out in an office on Khreshchatyk in the capital: there was a collapse of the ceiling and heavy smoke.