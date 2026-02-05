Fire breaks out at Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk in Kyiv - KCSA

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
February 4, 09:10 PM • 10694 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 19380 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 15797 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 16084 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 17517 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 17278 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 14515 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 13479 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 19918 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 26790 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.6m/s
89%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy hopes peace in Ukraine will be achieved in less than a yearFebruary 4, 08:53 PM • 6824 views
Russian military facing Starlink problems - mediaFebruary 4, 09:02 PM • 10787 views
Macron's advisor held secret talks in Moscow regarding Europe's participation in the peace processFebruary 4, 09:26 PM • 7822 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 11060 views
Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod district12:59 AM • 4752 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 36544 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 67111 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 67564 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 106668 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 113602 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Elon Musk
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Belarus
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 11196 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 7188 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 7356 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 11668 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 10197 views
Actual
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Gold
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Fire breaks out at Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk in Kyiv - KCSA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

In Kyiv, rescuers are extinguishing a fire that broke out on the 4th floor of the Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk Street. Emergency rescue services are working at the scene.

Fire breaks out at Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk in Kyiv - KCSA

A fire engulfed the fourth floor of the Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk Street in the center of Kyiv, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Rescuers are extinguishing a fire in the Pecherskyi district. The fire broke out on the 4th floor of the Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk Street

- reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

Emergency rescue services are working at the scene of the fire, as indicated.

A fire broke out in an office on Khreshchatyk in the capital: there was a collapse of the ceiling and heavy smoke.26.01.26, 09:24 • 5301 view

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Pechersk district