Fire at a nuclear power plant in Romania

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 40693 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:23 PM • 63305 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 55048 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 38345 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 40839 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 52822 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 166927 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 88862 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 86929 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 75733 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.1m/s
72%
756mm
Popular news
Trump estimates 25% chance of Putin meeting failureAugust 14, 04:31 PM • 6450 views
To Mars without obstacles: SpaceX will change the design of the Starship rocketAugust 14, 04:49 PM • 5588 views
Minimum specifics, maximum vagueness and dilution of meaning: the Center for Countering Disinformation revealed Putin's strategy for the meeting with TrumpAugust 14, 05:00 PM • 8474 views
Ukrainian railway workers were detained in Poland while intoxicated, having entered the country on a freight trainAugust 14, 05:30 PM • 13531 views
Media showed photos of the military base where Trump and Putin will meet tomorrowPhotoAugust 14, 07:55 PM • 14258 views
Publications
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 40682 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so farAugust 14, 02:23 PM • 63284 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 55034 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhotoAugust 14, 01:14 PM • 43374 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himselfAugust 14, 12:29 PM • 49886 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Javier Milei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Israel
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 22049 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 114334 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 67152 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 86713 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 137810 views
Actual
Facebook
Diia (service)
SpaceX Starship
Shahed-136
Pistol

Fire at a nuclear power plant in Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

On August 14, a fire broke out at the filtering unit of the second power block at the Romanian Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant. It was quickly extinguished, and there is no threat to the safety or operation of the plant.

Fire at a nuclear power plant in Romania
Cernavodă NPP

On Thursday, August 14, a fire broke out at the Cernavodă nuclear power plant in Romania. The incident occurred at a filtering unit in the conventional part of the second power unit, and the fire was quickly extinguished. This was reported by Digi24, citing the NPP operator Nuclearelectrica, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that there is currently no threat to the safety of personnel, the environment, or the operation of the nuclear unit.

Nuclearelectrica reported that the fire did not affect the nuclear part of the plant, and the power unit is operating normally.

"The second power unit is operating within nominal parameters," the press release states.

Fire near Zaporizhzhia NPP did not cause an increase in radiation levels - IAEA13.08.25, 02:01 • 3187 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Romania