Fire at a nuclear power plant in Romania

Cernavodă NPP

On Thursday, August 14, a fire broke out at the Cernavodă nuclear power plant in Romania. The incident occurred at a filtering unit in the conventional part of the second power unit, and the fire was quickly extinguished. This was reported by Digi24, citing the NPP operator Nuclearelectrica, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that there is currently no threat to the safety of personnel, the environment, or the operation of the nuclear unit.

Nuclearelectrica reported that the fire did not affect the nuclear part of the plant, and the power unit is operating normally.

"The second power unit is operating within nominal parameters," the press release states.

