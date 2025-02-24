Finland will not open the border with Russia: defense minister explains the reasons

ukenru
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 11461 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 33013 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 22702 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104635 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 88057 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111125 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116400 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145438 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115066 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169082 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 85699 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 42685 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 68827 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101848 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 31772 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 33013 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104635 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145438 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136503 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169082 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 11656 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130921 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132904 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161548 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141028 views
Finland will not open the border with Russia: defense minister explains the reasons

Finland will not open the border with Russia: defense minister explains the reasons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27816 views

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen said that opening the border with Russia is currently unrealistic due to security threats. He emphasized that trust has been lost due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine and ultimatums to Europe.

The opening of the border between Finland and Russia is not realistic at the moment, according to Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen. His words are quoted by the Finnish public broadcaster Yle, citing an interview with the politician to the Keskisuomalainen publication, UNN reports.

We are not going to open the border. We know that Russia has a desire to continue to send migrant flows to Finland immediately

- the politician said.

Yle noted that earlier, Russian Ambassador to Finland Pavel Kuznetsov proposed to open the border. Häkkinen noted that Moscow's words and actions in this matter are at odds.

We have to take common security issues seriously. Whether it is border security, cables, or real estate transactions, we must strengthen controls in these areas

- noted the Minister of Defense of Finland.

According to Häkkinen, Russia tends to embellish its actions, despite the fact that it is the reason for the deterioration of relations with its neighbors. He cited the Russian military's attacks on Chechnya, Georgia, and Crimea, and then the full-scale invasion of Ukraine as examples.

He argues that if Moscow really wants to engage with its neighbors, it must first change its behavior. In the current situation, Russia cannot count on continued tourism and trade.

The first step towards improving relations would be for Russia to stop its military operations in Ukraine and withdraw from the occupied territories. While the attack continues, it is hard to forget what Russia has done over the past three years

- Antti Häkkinen explained .

In an interview with Keskisuomalainen, Mr. Häkkinen accused Russia of hypocrisy, noting that it does not realize that the official dialogue between the countries may currently be mainly about border cooperation and the work of embassies.

Trust has been lost because Russia attacked Ukraine and issued ultimatums to the whole of Europe

- the politician said.

The defense minister also emphasized the importance of a unified position of the EU and NATO against Russia, which is seeking to split Europe through dialogue with individual countries.

Recall

The Finnish government has submitted a bill to ban the purchase of real estate by citizens of countries at war. The law will not apply to foreigners with permanent residence permits in Finland.

Peace in Ukraine: the President of Finland named three stages to achieve it16.02.25, 10:43 • 66189 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

