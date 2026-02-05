Fifty people, including a child, were evacuated from a hotel on Kyiv's Khreshchatyk due to a fire: the blaze was extinguished

The fire that occurred at the Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk Street in the center of Kyiv has been extinguished, and 57 people, including one child, were evacuated, the State Emergency Service in the capital reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, on January 5 at 08:10, a report of a fire on Khreshchatyk Street was received.

"A fire broke out in a room on the 3rd floor of one of the hotels. During the extinguishing of the fire, 57 people, including 1 child, were evacuated from the upper floors. By 08:40, the fire was extinguished over an area of 30 square meters," the State Emergency Service reported.

There were no casualties or injuries. Law enforcement officers will establish the cause of the fire.

Recall

A fire broke out at the Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk in Kyiv in the morning.

