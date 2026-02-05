Fifty people, including a child, were evacuated from a hotel on Kyiv's Khreshchatyk due to a fire: the blaze was extinguished

$43.170.02
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 14321 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 24852 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 19726 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 19420 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 19818 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 18562 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 15236 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 13788 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 20203 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
Anomalous frosts in New York: the number of homeless victims has risen to 17February 4, 10:49 PM • 9680 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 16806 views
Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod districtFebruary 5, 12:59 AM • 10434 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhoto05:01 AM • 4078 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhoto05:37 AM • 6460 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 39683 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 70290 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 70626 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 109749 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 116254 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Elon Musk
J. D. Vance
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
France
Europe
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 16809 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 10226 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 10168 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 13219 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 11571 views
Fifty people, including a child, were evacuated from a hotel on Kyiv's Khreshchatyk due to a fire: the blaze was extinguished

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

On the morning of January 5, a fire broke out in a hotel on Khreshchatyk Street, with the blaze originating in a room on the 3rd floor. During the firefighting efforts, 57 people were evacuated, including one child.

Fifty people, including a child, were evacuated from a hotel on Kyiv's Khreshchatyk due to a fire: the blaze was extinguished

The fire that occurred at the Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk Street in the center of Kyiv has been extinguished, and 57 people, including one child, were evacuated, the State Emergency Service in the capital reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, on January 5 at 08:10, a report of a fire on Khreshchatyk Street was received.

"A fire broke out in a room on the 3rd floor of one of the hotels. During the extinguishing of the fire, 57 people, including 1 child, were evacuated from the upper floors. By 08:40, the fire was extinguished over an area of 30 square meters," the State Emergency Service reported.

There were no casualties or injuries. Law enforcement officers will establish the cause of the fire.

Recall

A fire broke out at the Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk in Kyiv in the morning.

Fire breaks out at Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk in Kyiv - KCSA05.02.26, 08:28 • 1818 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv