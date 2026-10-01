Ferry service on Lake Constance in Germany suspended due to low water levels

The low water level in Lake Constance has forced the suspension of boat services on one section of the body of water. DW reports this, citing the municipal utility company of the southern German city of Constance, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that the Bodensee-Schiffsbetriebe (BSB) ferry operator announced that it had suspended services in the Untersee area until further notice.

In a statement by BSB, the company’s head, Frank Weber, said: "We maintained the ferry service down to the last centimetre. Now we have reached the point where the risk of getting stuck at the harbour entrance has become too high."

The company added that the service had to be suspended for the safety of passengers and vessels.

The lake, known in German as Bodensee, borders Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The water level in the lake currently stands at 251 cm—108 cm below the average of 359 cm for this day of the year, calculated on the basis of many years of observations.

A prolonged period of dry weather has forced tourist and cargo vessels on other German waterways to reduce or suspend operations.

Cargo shipping on the Rhine has been particularly badly affected, negatively impacting several industries that depend on the supply of raw materials by river transport.

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