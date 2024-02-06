Fedorov: Diia plans to launch online marriage in the near future

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 54644 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115055 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120629 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162833 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164314 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265848 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176511 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166765 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148570 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236345 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 77742 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 55526 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 91216 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 51813 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 32056 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265848 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236345 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221836 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247294 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233584 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115057 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 97905 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100168 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116735 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117419 views
Fedorov: Diia plans to launch online marriage in the near future

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25807 views

The Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine has announced plans to launch an online marriage service through the Diia app, which will allow couples to get married remotely via video.

The Diia app is planning to launch an online marriage service in the near future. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

We plan to launch an online marriage in the near future. It will be possible to simply get married in Diia via video. It will also be very technological. I won't give any spoilers, but there will be many interesting elements of this process

- Fedorov said.

He noted that this will be unique for the whole world.

"This will allow our military to marry remotely. This is an important step," Fedorov said.

Addendum

The possibility to submit an application to the registry office online using Diia appeared in February 2023. To do this, the newlyweds must log in to the Diia portal, fill out a marriage application in the Family section, pay the administrative fee, and sign with an electronic signature. The application is filled out by one of the bride and groom, and the other must confirm his or her consent by following the link in the letter, also logging in to the portal.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov

