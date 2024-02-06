Fedorov: Diia plans to launch online marriage in the near future

The Diia app is planning to launch an online marriage service in the near future. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

We plan to launch an online marriage in the near future. It will be possible to simply get married in Diia via video. It will also be very technological. I won't give any spoilers, but there will be many interesting elements of this process - Fedorov said.

He noted that this will be unique for the whole world.

"This will allow our military to marry remotely. This is an important step," Fedorov said.

Addendum

The possibility to submit an application to the registry office online using Diia appeared in February 2023. To do this, the newlyweds must log in to the Diia portal, fill out a marriage application in the Family section, pay the administrative fee, and sign with an electronic signature. The application is filled out by one of the bride and groom, and the other must confirm his or her consent by following the link in the letter, also logging in to the portal.