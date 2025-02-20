February is raging: Thursday will be frosty in Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 31286 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 53046 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100417 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 58644 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113331 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100178 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112512 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116639 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150804 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 57775 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107517 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 70383 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 33773 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 59330 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100417 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113331 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150805 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141633 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174070 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 26156 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 59330 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133336 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135222 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163598 views
February is raging: Thursday will be frosty in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31850 views

Cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine today with clearings, ice on the roads. The temperature will drop to -19°C in some places.

Forecasters are predicting light snow in Ukraine today. There is ice on the roads in places. The wind is mainly north, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in some regions will drop to -19 °C. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

On Thursday, February 20, there will be light snow in the northern, central and southern regions, while the rest of Ukraine will be without significant precipitation.

There is ice on the roads.

Wind of variable directions, 3 - 8 m/s, in the western and northern regions northwest, 7 - 12 m/s.

Image
  • It will be partly cloudy in Kyiv today. The air temperature will be -4° in the afternoon.
    • In Lviv on Thursday there will be partly cloudy weather. The temperature will be -1° during the day.
      • It will be clear in Lutsk, -2° in the afternoon.
        • Clear weather is expected in Rivne today, with a daytime temperature of -5°.
          • In Ternopil, it will be -2° in the afternoon on February 20, clear.
            • In Khmelnytskyi, there will be partly cloudy weather throughout the day, -4° in the afternoon.
              • In Ivano-Frankivsk, it will be partly cloudy, 0° during the day.
                • In Uzhhorod today, thermometers will show +3° in the afternoon, cloudy with clearing.
                  • In Chernivtsi on Thursday it will be almost cloudless, -1° in the afternoon.
                    • In Vinnytsia today it will be -8°...-3°, cloudy with partly clear skies.
                      • In Zhytomyr on Thursday afternoon it will be -3°, cloudy with partly clear skies.
                        • In Chernihiv, thermometers will show -10°...-3°, cloudy with clearing.
                          • In Cherkasy today it will be -3° in the afternoon, cloudy.
                            • In Kropyvnytskyi, the daytime temperature will be -3°, cloudy.
                              • In Poltava, it's cloudy with clearings, the air temperature is -9°...-4°.
                                • On February 20, in Odesa, it will be partly cloudy, with a daytime temperature of +1°.
                                  • In Kherson on Thursday afternoon it will be +1°, partly cloudy and snowy.
                                    • Today in Mykolaiv it will be partly cloudy, +1° in the afternoon.
                                      • In Zaporizhzhia, the daytime temperature is 0°, with partly cloudy skies and snow.
                                        • In Sumy today, the air temperature will be 5°, partly cloudy and snowy.
                                          • It's cloudy in Kharkiv, with a daytime temperature of -3° and snow.
                                            • In Dnipro, the daytime temperature will be -3°, cloudy and snowy.
                                              • On Thursday in Simferopol it will be partly cloudy, -9°...-2°.
                                                • Today it will be cloudy in Kramatorsk, with a daytime temperature of -2° and snow.
                                                  • In Severodonetsk, it is almost cloudless, with a daytime temperature of -1°.

                                                    Today Ukraine celebrates the Day of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred20.02.25, 05:05 • 33415 views

                                                    Vita Zelenetska

                                                    Vita Zelenetska

                                                    Society
                                                    ukraineUkraine
                                                    odesaOdesa
                                                    kyivKyiv
                                                    kharkivKharkiv

