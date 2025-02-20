February is raging: Thursday will be frosty in Ukraine

Forecasters are predicting light snow in Ukraine today. There is ice on the roads in places. The wind is mainly north, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in some regions will drop to -19 °C. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

On Thursday, February 20, there will be light snow in the northern, central and southern regions, while the rest of Ukraine will be without significant precipitation.

There is ice on the roads.

Wind of variable directions, 3 - 8 m/s, in the western and northern regions northwest, 7 - 12 m/s.

It will be partly cloudy in Kyiv today. The air temperature will be -4° in the afternoon.

In Lviv on Thursday there will be partly cloudy weather. The temperature will be -1° during the day.

It will be clear in Lutsk, -2° in the afternoon.

Clear weather is expected in Rivne today, with a daytime temperature of -5°.

In Ternopil, it will be -2° in the afternoon on February 20, clear.

In Khmelnytskyi, there will be partly cloudy weather throughout the day, -4° in the afternoon.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, it will be partly cloudy, 0° during the day.

In Uzhhorod today, thermometers will show +3° in the afternoon, cloudy with clearing.

In Chernivtsi on Thursday it will be almost cloudless, -1° in the afternoon.

In Vinnytsia today it will be -8°...-3°, cloudy with partly clear skies.

In Zhytomyr on Thursday afternoon it will be -3°, cloudy with partly clear skies.

In Chernihiv, thermometers will show -10°...-3°, cloudy with clearing.

In Cherkasy today it will be -3° in the afternoon, cloudy.

In Kropyvnytskyi, the daytime temperature will be -3°, cloudy.

In Poltava, it's cloudy with clearings, the air temperature is -9°...-4°.

On February 20, in Odesa, it will be partly cloudy, with a daytime temperature of +1°.

In Kherson on Thursday afternoon it will be +1°, partly cloudy and snowy.

Today in Mykolaiv it will be partly cloudy, +1° in the afternoon.

In Zaporizhzhia, the daytime temperature is 0°, with partly cloudy skies and snow.

In Sumy today, the air temperature will be 5°, partly cloudy and snowy.

It's cloudy in Kharkiv, with a daytime temperature of -3° and snow.

In Dnipro, the daytime temperature will be -3°, cloudy and snowy.

On Thursday in Simferopol it will be partly cloudy, -9°...-2°.

Today it will be cloudy in Kramatorsk, with a daytime temperature of -2° and snow.

In Severodonetsk, it is almost cloudless, with a daytime temperature of -1°.

